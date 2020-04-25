Baglung teenager recovers from COVID-19, discharged

BHARAT KOIRALA

POKHARA: Another COVID-19 patient from Baglung has been discharged from the hospital after recovering from the disease.

The 19-year-old girl was sent home on Friday night after testing negative for the coronavirus on her last two tests, consecutively.

According to medical superintendent at Dhaulagiri Zonal Hospital, Dr Shailendra Pokharel, she was discharged from the hospital at around 10:00 pm yesterday after the tests carried out on her on Thursday and Friday came out negative for the virus.

She had returned to Nepal from Belgium via Qatar on March 17.

Another 65-year-old woman from Baglung — who had returned home in the same flight as the 19-year-old and who tested positive for the virus — has already recovered and gone home.

