Baglung to get two industrial villages

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Land for industrial villages was allocated after conducting a study

Baglung, January 11

Baglung Municipality and Taragaun Rural Municipality have come up with the concept of developing industrial villages in the near future.

Industrial villages are to be developed for the promotion of entrepreneurship through the use of local resource, skills and technology. .

The local government approved the concept for developing industrial villages following preliminary feasibility study in both the areas, according to Baglung Municipality Mayor Janak Raj Poudel. “The provincial industry ministry has called for signing Memorandum of Understanding to this effect next week”, he said, adding, “Industrial village will be established for sure. We will start necessary preparation this year.”

Industrial villages are to be established with the investment and coordination among all three tiers of federal, state and local governments.

The provincial government had recommended to the federal government to approve the establishment of the industrial villages.

Local level needs to make the land available for establishing industrial village. Baglung Municipality has managed land at Kalakhola ward No13, for the purpose.

“Almost 85 ropani public land is already available there and we will purchase additional land if needed”, said Mayor Poudel.

According to the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supply, 100 ropani land is required for development of industrial infrastructure in mountainous areas.

The industrial village is expected to foster employment opportunities and economic prosperity through mobilisation of local resources and means.

Locals are elated with the work in progress for establishing industrial villages at Taragaun Rural Municipality — which is far ahead in agriculture, livestock, minerals and timber products.

Land for the purpose has been allotted at Ward No 1, Amarbhumi, Bhuskta said Taragaun rural municipality Chair Prakash Ghartimagar.

“The tasks of developing detailed project report and environmental impact assessment are moving ahead,” he shared, adding that infrastructure development will begin this year.

Gandaki Province had urged all local levels of the district to explore the potential land for industrial village last year.

Other local levels could not manage land for the purpose so they were excluded from the process of developing industrial land this time.

Both federal and state governments in their policy and programme have envisioned developing industrial village at the local levels. The industrial village will have small and medium scale industries while industries requiring big investment will be established in industrial zones.

A version of this article appears in print on January 12, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

