Nepal | January 23, 2020

The Himalayan Times > Nepal > Bagmati Province announces public holiday on Friday

Bagmati Province announces public holiday on Friday

Published: January 23, 2020 4:20 pm On: Nepal
THT Online/Prakash Dahal

KATHMANDU: Bagmati Province government has announced a public holiday on Friday on the occasion of Sonam Lhosar which is marked with much enthusiasm by the Tamang community.

According to a notice issued by provincial Ministry of Internal Affairs and Law, the public holiday was announced in line with the decision taken by a cabinet meeting held on January 12.

All institutions under the purview of Bagmati Province government will remain closed tomorrow on account of the cultural festival, stated the Ministry of Home Affairs in Kathmandu.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

© 2020 The Himalayan Times