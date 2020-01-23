Bagmati Province announces public holiday on Friday

THT Online/Prakash Dahal

KATHMANDU: Bagmati Province government has announced a public holiday on Friday on the occasion of Sonam Lhosar which is marked with much enthusiasm by the Tamang community.

According to a notice issued by provincial Ministry of Internal Affairs and Law, the public holiday was announced in line with the decision taken by a cabinet meeting held on January 12.

All institutions under the purview of Bagmati Province government will remain closed tomorrow on account of the cultural festival, stated the Ministry of Home Affairs in Kathmandu.

