CM Poudel meets Acharya Balkrishna

Hetauda, February 17

Bagmati Province Chief Minister Dormani Poudel met Acharya Balkrishna of Yogpeeth today.

During the meeting that took place in the Office of the Chief Minister in Hetauda, CM Poudel appreciated Acharya Balkrishna for his contribution to the field of Ayurveda.

“It was nice to see someone born in Nepal being so renowned in the field of Ayurveda and contributing immensely,” said the CM, suggesting that the Ayurveda expert use more of his knowledge of Ayurveda in Nepal.

“Nepal, and Bagmati Province in particular, is rich in herbs, so there seems possibility of setting up natural herb industries here,” he said during the meeting. “If you can set up such industries here, Bagmati Province is ready to do the needful to create a conducive environment for the same,” clarified the chief minister.

Acharya lamented the lack of management of herbs found in abundance in Nepal. “Nepal is rich in herbs but while much of these precious herbs are being wasted here, we have to buy the herbs from elsewhere, which is unfortunate,” he said.

