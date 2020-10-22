Bagmati Province Chief Minister Poudel tests positive for Covid-19

Prakash Dahal

HETAUDA: Chief Minister of Bagmati Province Dormani Poudel has tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

After experiencing minor symptoms including cough and cold, he had been isolating at home following safety precautions.

Along with the Chief Minister, his wife Bijaya Poudel, a security personnel, two drivers, and an office staffer have also been detected with the virus.

Chief Minister Poudel and the others infected are under isolation, according to the CM’s personal secretary Anup Poudel.

