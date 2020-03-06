Bagmati govt urges people not to shake hands

Himalayan News Service

Hetauda, March 5

The government in Bagmati Province has urged people to avoid handshakes as a precaution against coronavirus.

Citing the risk of picking up the deadly coronavirus, a Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Dormani Poudel today decided to urge the public to abstain from handshakes to minimise chances of contracting the virus.

Further, the meeting has also decided to continue with its awareness campaign to educate people about ways to be safe from the contagion.

With the World Health Organisation reckoning Nepal among countries that face high risk of transmission of the virus, the provincial government has ordered isolation ward be set up at hospitals across the province for treatment of suspected cases.

The meeting also wished speedy recovery to Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who underwent a successful kidney transplant yesterday. The meeting also wished for the good health of the kidney donor and extended thanks to doctors involved in the procedure.

Meanwhile, the meeting also took a decision to ask the Government of Nepal to make available the empty land belonging to Hetauda Cement Industry for development of provincial infrastructure, according to Bagmati government Spokesperson and Financial Affairs Minister Kailash Prasad Dhungel.

