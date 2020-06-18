Bagmati Province insures 705 journalists against coronavirus infection

THT ONLINE

KATHMANDU: Bagmati Province government today insured as many as 705 journalists working in the frontlines against the novel coronavirus.

In coordination with the provincial Communication Registrar’s Office and Federation of Nepali Journalists, journalists were insured through the financial grant from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Law.

If a journalist, who is registered under the scheme, tests positive for coronavirus through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method, they will get Rs 100,000 from United Insurance Company.

Dinesh Regmi, an insurance representative, handed over the details of the insured journalists to communication registrar Rewati Sapkota in Kathmandu today.

“Introduction of the insurance scheme will help to uplift the spirits of journalists working in the frontline in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic,” Sapkota expressed optimism.

As per the ministry’s plan to insure at least 1,000 journalists working in the province, around 700 have been incorporated into the scheme, others will get insured in the near future, Sapkota shared.

So far, Nepal has reported 7,848 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths.

