Bagmati Province insures 705 journalists against coronavirus infection

KATHMANDU: Bagmati Province government today insured as many as 705 journalists working in the frontlines against the novel coronavirus.
In coordination with the provincial Communication Registrar’s Office and Federation of Nepali Journalists, journalists were insured through the financial grant from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Law.
If a journalist, who is registered under the scheme, tests positive for coronavirus through polymerase chain reaction (PCR) method, they will get Rs 100,000 from United Insurance Company.
Dinesh Regmi, an insurance representative, handed over the details of the insured journalists to communication registrar Rewati Sapkota in Kathmandu today.
“Introduction of the insurance scheme will help to uplift the spirits of journalists working in the frontline in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic,” Sapkota expressed optimism.
As per the ministry’s plan to insure at least 1,000 journalists working in the province, around 700 have been incorporated into the scheme, others will get insured in the near future, Sapkota shared.
So far, Nepal has reported 7,848 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 22 deaths.
KATHMANDU, JUNE 17 The State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the House of Representatives gave the government five days to forge consensus on the citizenship bill after Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa sought time for the same. Chair of SAGGC Shashi Shrestha told THT, “We wanted to p Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 17 Abolishes dedicated feeder, trunk line system Rate for charging electric vehicles fixed Nepal Electricity Regulatory Commission has released a new power tariff rate, according to which electricity will be provided free of cost to domestic customers with five ampere mete Read More...
MANCHESTER: Raheem Sterling scored the first goal of the Premier League's return to action after the coronavirus lockdown as Manchester City defeated Arsenal 3-0 behind closed doors at the Etihad stadium on Wednesday. The result means Liverpool, whose lead has been cut to 22 points by sec Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 17 Nepal Electricity Regulatory Commission has directed the Nepal Electricity Authority to study and submit a report on the provision of meter or sub-meter for tenants. While unveiling the new tariff rate today, the commission also directed the NEA to make arrangements for ensu Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 17 Ever since the death of a young Dalit man killed along with five friends, in what activists called a “caste-based massacre”, Nepalis have been taking to the streets to demand an end to a form of discrimination that remains rife years after it was outlawed. The protesters Read More...
NEW DELHI/BEIJING: India and China said they wanted peace but blamed each other on Wednesday after soldiers of the two sides savagely fought each other with nail-studded clubs and stones on their Himalayan border, killing at least 20 Indian troops. "We never provoke anyone," Indian Prime Mi Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 17 Three Nepali Congress lawmakers today registered a notice of attention at Operation Division of the House of Representatives, demanding that Minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal provide full and accurate information to the lower House of the activities undertake Read More...
KATHMANDU: State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China, Wang Yi spoke with Indian Minister of External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar over the phone regarding the recent border clashes, on Wednesday. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi noted that on the evening of Read More...