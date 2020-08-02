Bagmati River erodes barrier in Rautahat

Prabhat Kumar Jha

RAUTAHAT: The Bagmati River has eroded at least 50 metres between the spur constructed to train the flow of the river and prevent erosion in Gangapipar and Matsari of Durga Bhagwati Rural Municipality.

This year during monsoon, Bagmati River changed its direction and caused heavy damages to the barrier and spur.

Local residents blame that concerned authorities have not shown any interest over its maintenance.

Moreover, they are concerned that if the barrier is completely damaged, the river will affect ward-1, 2 and 4 and other surrounding areas.

Member of District Coordination Committee, Ashok Kumar Jha shared that despite several attempts to grab attention of Bagmati Lalbakaiya River Management Office, Parwanipur, Bara, the management has not taken proper action till date.

Floods and landslides caused by monsoon rains have caused huge loss of lives and properties across various parts of the country.

