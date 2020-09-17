Bahrain prince in Nepal for mountaineering

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, September 16

An expedition comprising 18 persons, including a member of the royal family of the Kingdom of Bahrain, arrived here today to scale Mt Lobuche and Mt Manaslu. Fifteen Bahraini nationals working in Royal Guard Defence Force arrived in Nepal, along with three British nationals, on a special aircraft from Shaikh Isa Air Base.

The team has a two-month permit to scale Mt Lobuche and Mt Manaslu as a trial before attempting to ascend Mt Everest in 2021. The Cabinet had approved the permit for the Bahraini team on August 30. The expedition will be led by Prince Mohamed Hamad Mohamed Al Khalifa.

The press statement issued by the Embassy of Nepal in Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain, states that members of the expedition who had been in self-quarantine for the past 15 days have tested negative for COVID-19. The team has committed to complying with all the safety regulations and health protocols set by the Nepal government during the visit.

The team will stay in quarantine for six days. Trekking agency Seven Summit Treks is managing this high-profile military expedition in autumn. According to the agency, the expedition will also support over 100 staffers, including high-altitude climbing Sherpas.

According to the Department of Tourism, the team members include British nationals Richard Warren Mc- Connel, Phillip Clough and Christopher Anothony.

Bahrain nationals in the team are Ebrahim Mohamed Abdulla Ebrahim Mohamed, Mohamed Ali Jasim Ahmed Alboainain, Arafat Hamood Naji Ghurbah, Ebrahim Khalil Ebrahim Zayed Mohamed Aljazzaf, Ahmed Said Ahmed Isa Alkabbi, Arif Feroz Shah Murad Qalunder Ghulam, Mohamed Adul Rahman Yusuf Alkawari, Khaled Ali Hasan Ebrahim Hasan Aldossery, Abdulaziz Rafea Abbar Khalaf Alabed, Khaled Sultan Mohamed Abdulla Alsheerwai, Murad Mohamed Yusuf Abdul Sayed, Ebrahim Ali Salem Jaber, Saud Hamad Mubarak Hamad Eid and Mohamed Isa Abdulla Yusuf Alqais.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on September 17, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

