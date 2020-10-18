Bahrain prince receives Manaslu summit certificate

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Director General at the Department of Tourism Rudra Singh Tamang today handed over summit certificates to Bahrain Royal Guard Expedition which successfully scaled Mt Manaslu on October 15, making the year’s first-ever summit to Nepal’s 8000er mountain.

Tamang awarded Bahrain Prince Mohamed Hamad Mohamed Al Khalifa with a summit certificate amidst a function at DoT, said Mira Acharya, Director at the Mountaineering Division.

Khalifa along with 13 members of the expedition team and 43 Sherpa climbers — including record-holder climbers Mingma Sherpa, Kami Rita Sherpa, Chhang Dawa Sherpa, Sanu Sherpa and Tashi Lakpa Sherpa from the Seven Summit Treks — climbed the world’s eighth highest peak this season.

READ ALSO: Bahrain prince ascends Mount Manaslu

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook