Bailey bridge construction yet to start in Bajura

BAJURA, OCTOBER 7
Construction of a Bailey bridge over the Budhiganga River has not started in Badimalika Municipality, Bajura, even after months.
The flood in the river had swept away the Bailey bridge along the Sanphe-Martadi road section at Jadang of the municipality some two months ago disconnecting the district headquarters on August 9.
A team led by Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa, former minister Karna Thapa, federal lawmaker Lal Bahadur Thapa.
The team led by the Internal Affairs minister had reached the site and inspected the area just a week after the disaster.
Similarly, a team including Sudurpaschim Province Chief Minister Trilochan Bhatta had also reached the site and carried out a study of the destruction after the disaster.
The process of constructing the bridge is yet to start even though high-profile teams of the federal and province governments had reached the site and carried inspected it.
Chief of Sanphe Road Division Office Lalit Khanal said that initiative for the construction of a Bailey bridge was under way. He said that a stored Bailey bridge in Godawari, Kailali, would be brought. “But this hasn’t happened till date,” he added.
Bajura Chief District Officer Krishna Gaire said the process of constructing the Bailey bridge was yet to start. For the time being, people are using a wooden bridge built by the locals and Nepali Army personnel to cross the river.
A version of this article appears in print on October 08, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
