THT Online/Baburam Shrestha

DADELDHURA: An unidentified group set ablaze the contact office of Dilasaini Rural Municipality in Baitadi district today morning.

The administrative section of the contact office based in Pansera of Dilasaini-3 was set on fire at 3:00 am today, police informed.

According to Baitadi Police chief, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dilli Narayan Pandey, a Scorpio-brand four-wheeler vehicle (Ma 1 Cha 488) belonging to the rural municipality was also set on fire. The rural municipality had rented the vehicle owned by Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Baitadi District Chair, Surendra Pal. Besides, a pressure cooker bomb, an improvised explosive device (IED) was found in front of the main gate of Pal’s house at Pansera. In addition, a bulldozer (Se 1 Cha 459) belonging to Pal was also torched by the group.

DSP Pandey informed that the police were yet to find the culprits involved in the arson attack and bomb plantation. Meanwhile, a bomb disposal squad of Nepal Army defused the bomb.

It has been learnt that there has been a longstanding dispute regarding Dilasaini Rural Municipality centre. Though the centre was designated at ward-7 of the rural municipality during the course of state restructuring, the functions of the local government are being operated from ward-3.

Locals have alleged that there has been a manoeuvring to shift the centre to Pansera where the NCP chair’s house is located. The rural municipality’s chairperson belongs to NCP (NCP) which holds a majority for decision-making.

