Bajhang Landslide Update: Four bodies recovered

BAJURA: Four persons, who were missing in the landslide that occurred at 2:00 am on Saturday in Mallesi of Kedarsyun Rural Municipality in Bajhang district, have been found dead.
Bodies of 40-year-old Rammati Jethara and her 12-year-old son Prayag Jethara were found buried in the debris of the landslide, said Ganesh Bohara, ward chair of Kedarsyun-8. Rammati’s 16-year-old daughter Asmita Jethara is still missing in the landslide.
Also, 80-year-old Dale Jethara and 13-year-old Santu Jethara were found dead, said Bohara. However, Shanti Jethara (15) and Giri Jethara (22) have not been found yet.
Nepal Police and Armed Police Force along with the locals are in search of the missing persons. Search and rescue team reached the site relatively late due to the landslides and high water current.
Furthermore, Nepal Army rescue team has not been able to reach the site yet. Nepal Army vehicle carrying the rescue team had an accident. Major Tara Khadka said that the vehicle went into a ditch after losing control at Jaya Prithvi Highway. Three soldiers sustained minor injuries, informed Major Khadka. “Those injured returned to the barracks after treatment at Deura Primary Health Centre.”
As many as 18 houses were swept away in the landslide.
