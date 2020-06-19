Bajura ANM exudes sense of service in the time of COVID crisis

Bajura, June 18
An auxiliary nurse and mid-wife Diya Singh has been looking after 17 COVID infected persons in Dhuralsain quarantine of Budhiganga Municipality, Bajura.
A two-year-old minor, who died due to COVID-19 on May 31, was also treated in the same facility. Of the 182 people who stayed in the quarantine facility, 19 tested positive for the virus.
Of the 19 infected, 17 are staying in quarantine while one has died and another infected person is being treated in the isolation ward of the district hospital.
Coronavirus was also confirmed in a four-day-old baby.
People ranging from four-daysold to 52 years of age were found to be infected with the virus in the quarantine facility.
Diya Singh is a staffer on contract at the municipality. She has been caring for patients for a meagre pay. “It is my responsibility and service to humanity rather than the money in this time of the pandemic,” she said.
According to Diya, she is very happy looking after patients. “I was impressed by Florence Nightingale and am trying my best to offer my knowledge and expertise to patients,” she said.
Mayor Dipak Bikram Shah said Diya worked hard. He added that she could have left her job, but as a responsible health worker she did not.
Bajura Health Office Chief Daya Krishna Panta said Diya had been working very hard. He added that it was due to Diya’s care that the four-day-old baby was in good health.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 19, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
