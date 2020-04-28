Bajura locals quarantined just for the sake of it

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: Quarantine facilities in Bajura district are not up to the mark and are failing to provide basic facilities to those who are quarantined.

The locals of Khaptad Chhededaha Rural Municipality have been reported as saying that the quarantine facility there has been set up just for the sake of it with no basic infrastructure or facilities to prevent contamination.

There are a total of 18 quarantine facilities in nine local levels of the district where management has been found weak and below the standard. Currently, a total of 188 people arriving from outside the district are in quarantine.

One of the locals quarantined in the rural municipality shared that there is a lack of proper management and skilled human resources to provide basic amenities to those quarantined. As many as 25 persons arriving from Dhangadhi in Kailali district have been quarantined in the facility at Khaptad Chhededaha-2 since Monday, with no arrangements for them to stay and eat.

“People are yet to undergo health check-ups. They have been kept in quarantine without any check-up,” further informed the local. “Relatives of those in quarantine are bringing in clothes and food for those in need. No health workers have come for detailed check-up or any analysis of the situation at hand.”

Ward chair of Khaptad Chhededaha-2, Min Bahadur Shahi, said that they are now making arrangements required at the quarantine facility.

Meanwhile rural municipality chairperson Nar Bahadur Rawat has acknowledged the problems faced by those in quarantine facilities while Chief District Officer Ganga Prasad Neupane said he had no information regarding the matter and would communicate with the concerned local level to ensure proper management of the quarantine facility.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook