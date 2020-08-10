Prakash Singh

BAJURA: The swelling of Budhiganga river induced by incessant downpour has swept away the bailey bridge along the Sanfe-Martadi road-section, on Sunday.

Following the damage to the bridge, the connection to district headquarters Martadi has been lost as vehicular movement has halted.

Similarly, at least five suspension bridges have been destroyed consequential to the flooding of Budhiganga river, informed the Disrict Police Office (DPO).

As the suspension bridges have been damaged, movement between the villages in Gaumul Rural Municipality and Badhimalika Municipality has been obstructed, added Chief of DPO, Tanka Prasad Bhattarai.

It has been learnt that dozens of houses too have been inundated in the floods. Furthermore, arable lands too have been affected by the floods.

“Gaumul Rural Munipality has become completely inaccessible after a suspension bridge collapsed, even phone lines are not working,” lamented the local level.

