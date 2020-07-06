Bajura school starts community classes

Himalayan News Service

BAJURA, JULY 5

At a time when schools in urban areas have started online classes, a school in Bajura has started teaching students by reaching to their communities and toles.

Budhinanda Basic Level School at Kolti of Budhinanda Municipality has started teaching students in their respective toles.

Head teacher Birjun Shahi said as students could not come to school, teachers had started reaching out to the students. He said that teaching-learning activities had been badly affected due to the prolonged lockdown. “We have taken this initiative to help students continue studies,” he said.

Shahi said the school had distributed textbook on June 16. He added that as many as 165 students were admitted to school this academic session. The school runs classes from grades I to V.

Shahi said that seven teachers and one office attendant were deployed to conduct classes in the community. Students from eight settlements attend such classes. One teacher has been deployed to one settlement.

Rajendra Nath, a local, said classes were being conducted maintaining social distance.

Madan Rokaya, a guardian, said teachers had facilitated the students in learning activities. The teachers said they had also organised psycho-social counselling for students. According to the school, the teachers had oriented students about health, hygiene and sanitation.

