Bajura school starts community classes

BAJURA, JULY 5
At a time when schools in urban areas have started online classes, a school in Bajura has started teaching students by reaching to their communities and toles.
Budhinanda Basic Level School at Kolti of Budhinanda Municipality has started teaching students in their respective toles.
Head teacher Birjun Shahi said as students could not come to school, teachers had started reaching out to the students. He said that teaching-learning activities had been badly affected due to the prolonged lockdown. “We have taken this initiative to help students continue studies,” he said.
Shahi said the school had distributed textbook on June 16. He added that as many as 165 students were admitted to school this academic session. The school runs classes from grades I to V.
Shahi said that seven teachers and one office attendant were deployed to conduct classes in the community. Students from eight settlements attend such classes. One teacher has been deployed to one settlement.
Rajendra Nath, a local, said classes were being conducted maintaining social distance.
Madan Rokaya, a guardian, said teachers had facilitated the students in learning activities. The teachers said they had also organised psycho-social counselling for students. According to the school, the teachers had oriented students about health, hygiene and sanitation.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 6, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
TEXAS: The Non-resident Nepalis Association (NRNA) has forged a partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO) to help Nepali workers stranded in different parts of the globe due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Accordingly, the NRNA has received a financial assistance of 424,310 US dollar Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal has recorded 34 coronavirus related fatalities so far with five deaths logged in the last six days. Nepal had recorded the first-ever death attributed to the contagion on May 14. A 29-year-old new mother from Bahrabise Municipality of Sindhupalchowk died with coronavirus. Mini Read More...
KATHMANDU: As monsoon begins to peak with downpour being a constant everyday feature in the past couple of weeks, people across various parts of the country are facing increased risk of floods and other season related disasters in the coming days. Meteorological Forecasting Division shared that t Read More...
NEW DELHI: Visitors to the Taj Mahal will have to wear masks at all times, keep their distance and not touch its glistening marble surfaces when India’s 17th-century monument to love reopens on Monday after a three-month COVID-19 shutdown. Only 5,000 tourists will be allowed in a day, split int Read More...
KATHMANDU: The reported number of coronavirus infection cases around the country continues to surge steadily every week as debates continue on whether or not the pandemic has entered a community transmission stage. In the last seven days alone, 3182 additional cases had surfaced, as per the Health M Read More...
POKHARA: A 29-year-old who died on Saturday night in Dhorpatan Municipality-4 of Baglung has been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. A PCR test conducted at State Tuberculosis Centre in Pokhara confirmed his infection hours after his death, informed Suraj Gurau, Chief of the Health Office, Read More...
LONDON: Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal's willingness to "suffer" will bring the good times back to the north London club. His side's 2-0 win at in-form Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday was arguably the best result since Arteta replaced Unai Emery in December and put them seventh in the Pre Read More...
TOKYO: Deep floodwaters and the risk of more mudslides that left at least 34 people confirmed or presumed dead hampered search and rescue operations Sunday in southern Japan, including at elderly home facilities where more than a dozen died and scores were still stranded. Helicopters and boats re Read More...