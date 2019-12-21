Bajura students compelled to attend classes in open in cold weather

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: Most of the schools in the mountainous region of Bajura district have been affected due to incessant snowfall since last week.

Most of the schools in Himali Rural Municipality, Budhinanda Municipality and Gaumul Rural Municipality have been closed due to the chilly weather. However, students at Saraswati Basic School in Badimalika Municipality-7 have been attending classes under the open sky on snow bed. The principle at the school, Hasta Bahadur Dhami said, two of the classes were being held in open due to financial crisis. He said, there was no alternative other than lighting fire to keep warm.

Although most schools have closed since Friday due to the cold weather, only a few schools have continued running classes with the help of fire.

Meanwhile, vehicular movement from Martadi to Kolti in the northern part of the district has remained obstructed due to heavy snow in the highlands of Porakhe located between Pandusain and Martadi. Locals said they were unable to step out and indulge in everyday activities due to snow.

The operation of schools and government offices have also been affected owing to the change in weather.

