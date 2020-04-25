Bajura woman with spinal injury airlifted to capital

Prakash Singh

BAJURA: A 35-year-old woman, who sustained spinal injury after falling from a tree while collecting fodder, has been airlifted to the capital city for further treatment.

Dhanmati Rawal of Badimalika Municipality-8, who was earlier admitted to the district hospital, has now been sent to Kathmandu with support from the Home Ministry, informed ward chair Prakash Rawal.

After chief of district hospital Dr Rup Chandra Bishwakarma said that further treatment could not be carried out at the health facility, district administration appealed to the Home Ministry, following which provisions were made to airlift the patient to Kathmandu, added chair Rawal.

The injured was airlifted to Surkhet in an army helicopter from where she was taken to Kathmandu in another army aircraft, informed Major Rabin Shrestha of Nepal Army.

Owing to financial constraints faced by the family, Nepal Healthcare Equipment Development Foundation (NHEDF) has come forward to help her in her treatment.

READ ALSO:

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook