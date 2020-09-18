Ban on PCR tests on deceased draws flak

KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 17
The government’s decision not to test people for COV- ID-19 after death even if they were suspected of having contracted the disease has drawn flak from health experts, who think it could lead to rise in infections.
The Ministry of Health and Population directed health authorities yesterday not to collect swab samples from dead bodies for conducting polymerase chain reaction test.
Former director of Epidemiology and Disease Control Division Baburam Marasini condemned the health ministry’s decision. “Near and dear ones visit the families of the deceased. If the deceased was a COVID patient, it is possible that his kin may have contracted the disease. They can then expose others to the virus when they visit their home to offer condolences,” said Marasini.
“Moreover, it is everybody’s right to know the cause of death of their family members.
The government’s decision violates that right,” argued Advocate Pankaj Kumar Karna.
Assistant Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health and Population Samir Kumar Adhikari defended the ministry’s decision not to collect samples from dead bodies to conduct PCR test even if the deceased was suspected of having succumbed to COV- ID-19. He said the government’s health guidelines did not have any such provision, adding that the government’s focus was to save the lives of patients in need of treatment.
“The ministry has told health professionals to send people who come in contact with the person who is suspected to have died of COVID-19 to 14- day quarantine. It is more important to take necessary precautions than test the deceased for the disease,” Adhikari argued.
He said the government had the capacity to test up to 24,000 people per day but at present it had not tested more than 13,000 people per day. “If there is a need to test more than 13,000 people, we can do that,” he argued.
A drug company says that partial results from a study testing an antibody drug give hints that it may help keep mild to moderately ill COVID-19 patients from needing to be hospitalized, a goal no current coronavirus medicine has been able to meet. Eli Lilly announced the results Wednesday in a pr Read More...
PENSACOLA: Hurricane Sally lumbered ashore near the Florida-Alabama line Wednesday with 105 mph (165 kph) winds and rain measured in feet, not inches, swamping homes and forcing the rescue of hundreds of people as it pushed inland for what could be a slow and disastrous drenching across the Deep Sou Read More...
AMMAN: Syria is experiencing worsening gasoline shortages as a result of tougher US sanctions disrupting crucial fuel imports, its oil minister said on Wednesday, the latest crisis to hit the war-devastated country’s crumbling economy. The Caesar Act - the toughest US sanctions which came into fo Read More...
ILAM, SEPTEMBER 16 Suryodaya Municipality has pledged to provide a law-stipulated price for green tea leaves while responding to the demand of distraught tea farmers for the same. The industrialists have not paid the price of tea leaves to farmers in accordance with the standards set by the Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, SEPTEMBER 16 Fifty-four people trying to go to India via an illegal route were rescued from Khadaichako border point of Duduwa Rural Municipality, Banke, last night. Police have arrested two persons for helping others to go to India. The Nepal-India border has been sealed due Read More...
POKHARA, SEPTEMBER 16 Myagdi District Administration Office has taken action against people organising a fair at Takam of Dhawalagiri Rural Municipality. DSP Kiran Jung Kunwar said the DAO had made three senior members of Safal Tole Sudhar Club pay fine for organising the fair with cr Read More...
DHANGADI, SEPTEMBER 16 One person died and 28 were taken ill after eating food at a sraddha rituals, at Malakheti of Godawari Municipality, Kailali. Of the 28 taken ill, the condition of five is said to be critical. Surendra Bohora, 18, who was admitted to Seti Provincial Hospital die Read More...
DAMAULI, SEPTEMBER 16 Youths affiliated to the local Unity Group established a food bank at Dumre in Tanahun district. The food bank was established keeping the poor people and their plight during the pandemic in mind. Coordinator of the group Bikram Gurung said the food bank was e Read More...