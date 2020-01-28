Bandipur braces up to draw more tourists

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Damauli, January 27

In a bid to promote tourism sector in Bandipur, construction of a trekking trail along with a wall resembling the Great Wall of China have begun in Bandipur Rural Municipality in Tanahun district.

Construction of the 3,000 metres long trekking trail and the 1,300metres long wall named ‘Mukundeshwori Wall’ have begun, according to Bandipur Rural Municipality Chairperson Purna Singh Thapa.

The wall starts from Thanimai temple and ends at Mukundeshwori Danda, according to Thapa.

The trail passes through villages and lush green forests.

Bandipur has remained an attractive tourist destination that has been drawing around 100,000 tourists annually.

