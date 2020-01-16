Bandipur Rural Municipality distributes blankets to septuagenarians

Madan Wagle

DAMAULI: Keeping in mind about bone-chilling cold due to plummeting mercury in recent days, Bandipur Rural Municipality today distributed 250 blankets to single persons aged over seventy years old.

Gandaki Province Minister for Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment Bikash Lamsal, provincial lawmaker Aasha Koirala and Bandipur Rural Municipality Chairperson Purna Singh Thapa handed over blankets to senior citizens amid a special programme on Thursday.

Bandipur Rural Municipality administrative officer Nar Hari Sapkota said, blankets worth Rs 3,75,000 was distributed.

One of the recipients, Mani Lal Gurung, 80, was elated after collecting the blanket. Last year, the rural municipality had distributed warm clothes to elderly women in the area.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook