Bandipur sealed for a week following detection of coronavirus infection

Madan Wagle

Share Now:











BANDIPUR: Following the detection of coronavirus infection in a health worker and security personnel deputed in Bandipur Rural Municipality, the local government today decided to seal the area for a week to contain the spread of the contagion.

“As eight persons staying in quarantine, one health worker, and one security personnel were confirmed to have contracted the virus, we decided to seal Bandipur, also known as Queen of Hills,” said Chief District Officer (CDO) Badrinath Adhikari.

With the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area, all government offices including health, security, and rural municipality offices have been shut down for at least a week, CDO Adhikari informed.

Keeping the gradual rise of coronavirus cases in mind, a meeting chaired by Bandipur Rural Municipality chief Purna Singh Thapa decided to halt all services catered by government, non-government, and private sector in the area.

District Health Office, Tanahun, has confirmed that nine males and one female have contracted the respiratory illness in the district.

Those persons infected within Bandipur area have been kept in isolation at a Bandipur-based hospital for observation and treatment.

In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the area, the local government has urged the public to abide by government directives, practice social and physical distancing measures, among others.

Meanwhile, Nepal has reported 10,099 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection and 24 deaths, as of today.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook