Bandipur to get more hotels

Himalayan News Service

Damauli, January 25

With the beginning of Visit Nepal 2020, locals of Bandipur have been drawn to the hotel industry in a bid to provide services to tourists in Tanahun.

There are 75 hotels in Bandipur.

With the surge in tourist arrivals in Bandipur, locals here have been planning to add eight more hotels. Bandipur Tourism Development Committee Chairman Baisa Gurung said preparation to construct four-star hotels was under way. “Around two to three crore rupees will be spent on a single hotel,” he said.

People from Bandipur, who have been operating hotels and restaurants in Kathmandu and Chitwan, have started returning to Bandipur after the inflow of domestic and international tourists increased in Bandipur of late. According to Bandipur Tourism Development Committee, as many 150,000 domestic and international tourists had visited Bandipur last year.

Old Inn, Gaunghar, Hotel Darbar Himalayan, Mountain Resort, Eco Hotel, Bandipur Inn, Bandipur Guest House, Hotel Hericate, Chauriya, among other hotels, have been attracting large number of tourists.Chairman Purna Singh Thapa in Bandipur Rural Municipality said hotel entrepreneurs have been working hard to attract tourists with the beginning of Visit Nepal 2020.

A version of this article appears in print on January 26, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook