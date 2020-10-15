Banepa becoming virus hotspot in Kavre

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

DHULIKHEL, OCTOBER 14

Lately, every day around 40 new COVID-19 infections are being added in Kavre.

According to the district’s COVID-19 Prevention and Control Command Post, the district witnessed 40 new novel coronavirus patients today.

As per data provided by the command post, the district had seen 43 and 58 new COV- ID-19 cases yesterday and today respectively. Again, data has shown that the total number of COVID-19 infections in the district stands at 1,136 and 423 of them are women.

Of the total cases, the number in Banepa alone makes up 35 per cent of total infections.

The number of COVID-19 infected persons stands at 170 in Banepa, such numbers are 161, 44, 34 and 31 in Dhulikhel, Panauti, Namobuddha and Panchkhal respectively.

While Mandandeupur and Roshi have 14 and 11 cases of the virus, Mahabharat Rural Municipality and Bhumlu Rural Municipality each have 11 virus infected cases.

Up until lately, three local levels — Bhethanchowk, Temal and Khanikhola rural municipalities — have recorded zero COVID-19 cases.

Till date, nine persons have died of COVID-19 in Kavre. Of the active cases, 123 are staying in hospital-based isolation and 374 others are staying in home isolation.

