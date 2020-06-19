Banke District Officer, Army Colonel manage final rites of COVID-19 victim

NEPALGUNJ: The Chief District Officer along with the Colonel of Nepal Army managed the last rites of a Covid-19 victim, a woman who was detected with the virus post demise in Banke.
Banke CDO Ram Bahadur Kurumwang and Colonel Nakul Thapa of Bhairav Prasad Batallion attended the final rites of the woman, NA personnel had performed which, on Thursday.
On refusal of the ambulance drivers, NA personnel had transported the body to Dhakeri Forest and buried it following safety protocol.
Earlier, locals of Baijanath Municipality had protested after the body of another coronavirus victim was buried in the banks of Mankhola in Bardiya. Authorities were struggling to find a space to bury the body.
“We attended the funeral of the woman in an attempt to remove the stigma and fear among the people, so that due empathy is shown during the management of the covid patients’ bodies,” informed CDO Kurumwang. It has been noted many a times that there is a growing stigma surrounding the coronavirus infection in the country, the authorities have been constantly raising awareness on which.
“I was going to drive the vehicle myself if the driver had rejected to do so,’ he added.
On failing to find an ambulance, authorities had procured a pick up of a staffer from the Medical College.
The 43-year-old woman from Lamkichuha-2 in Kailali district had passed away while undergoing treatment at Nepalgunj Medical College in Kohalpur. She was severely injured in the head on June 14 and was taken there for treatment. Her swab specimen was collected on June 16, before her surgery, to test for Covid-19.
The results came out the next day in which the woman had tested positive for the infection, but she was no more by that time.
Nepal reported 671 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Thursday. With this, the nationwide tally of COVID-19 stands at 7,848.
Rajesh Ghimire, a hair stylist and make-up artist wears personal protective equipment as a precautionary measure, as he works at Arden The Beauty Point, in Kupondole, Lalitpur, on Thursday, June 18, 2020. Read More...
KATHMANDU: President of Nepal Bidya Devi Bhandari has authenticated the Constitution of Nepal, Second Amendment Bill, 2077. President Bhandari authenticated the bill stepping on the Article 274 (10) of the Constitution. With this, the process of implementation of the new map has officially co Read More...
LONDON: England all-rounder Moeen Ali has been included in a 30-member group that will begin training at the Ageas Bowl from June 23 ahead of their first test against the West Indies on July 8, the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday. Moeen, 32, had announced a break from te Read More...
KATHMANDU: The upper house of Nepal’s parliament approved a new map of the country on Thursday including land controlled by India, in a row that has strained ties between the South Asian neighbours. India, which controls the region – a slice of land including the Limpiyadhura, Lipulkeh and Ka Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 155,518 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 243,075 Rapid Diagno Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley's Covid-19 tally has crossed fifty for the first time as six additional cases were reported on Thursday. The Ministry of Health and Population in its daily media briefing confirmed that three new cases in Bhaktapur, two cases in Kathmandu and one case is Lalitpur have Read More...
LONDON: David Silva will stay at Manchester City until the end of the Premier League season, manager Pep Guardiola announced on Tuesday. The Spanish midfielder's contract was due to expire at the end of June, with the 34-year-old captain set to leave after 10 years with the club. The Premi Read More...
KATHMANDU: K-pop girl group TWICE plan to go live this Saturday, June 20. So, for ONCEs this weekend is made. TWICE will be holding a performance, livestreamed in collaboration with Define® by ACUVUE® contact lenses. Hellokpop reports the ACUVUE® Define® x TWICE Live is a livestream that w Read More...