Nepalgunj, January 3

Marking Visit Nepal 2020, Lumbini Chief Minister Shankar Pokhrel inaugurated jungle safari service at Banke National Park on Wednesday.

BNP chief conservation Officer Pramod Bhattarai said, “BNP is famous for tigers and over 300 species of birds; I hope we’ll have more visitors now that we’ve also started jungle safari.”

