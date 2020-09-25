Banke records another death from covid

RANJHA: A man died of coronavirus infection in Banke this morning.

The 52-year-old from Nepalgunj Sub-Metropolis-3, who was admitted to COVID-19 isolation ward of the Kohalpur-based Teaching Hospital, breathed his last this morning, shared corona resource person of the Health Office Banke, Naresh Shrestha.

He was admitted to the ward at 11.30 pm on September 22 after being diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs.

Chief District Officer of Banke Ram Bahadur Kurumbang expressed grief over the demise of the deceased and informed that preparation is underway to manage the cremation in coordination with family members and Nepali Army personnel.

With this, the Covid-19 death toll has reached 12 in Banke. As many as 384 people that have contracted the disease are currently receiving treatment in isolation at various hospitals of Banke.