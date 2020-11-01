Banke records two more COVID-19 deaths

RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

BANKE: Two COVID-19 infected persons died in Banke district today, taking the death toll from the virus to 31.

The deceased are a 60-year-old woman from Nepalgunj Sub Metropolitan City-20 of Banke and a 60-year-old man of Tikapur-1 in Kailali district.

They died while undergoing treatment at Kohalpur-based Teaching Hospital, said Naresh Shrestha, the focal person at the District Health Office, Banke.

The deceased woman was admitted to the hospital on October 24 for respiratory problems. She was treated with plasma therapy, but to no avail, said the hospital.

The 60-year-old man was tested positive for the infection on October 31 after he was admitted to the hospital on October 30. He was suffering from respiratory problems.

