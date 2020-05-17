Man in Banke quarantine dies, cause of death being investigated

Tilak Gaule

NEPALGUNJ: A man staying in a quarantine facility in the district died on Sunday morning after experiencing some health complications.

The 24-year-old man died at a coronavirus quarantine centre set up at Dipendra Secondary School, Bhoj Bhagwanpur in the district. It has been established that he had returned from India.

Banke’s Chief District Officer Kumar Bahadur Khadka informed that a team of health workers had reached the quarantine centre as soon as they were informed about the incident.

The cause of his death is being investigated.

