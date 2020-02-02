Banke sees 13 per cent drop in drug abuse, smuggling

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Banke, February 1

Drug abuse and smuggling dropped by 13 per cent this year compared to the previous year in Banke.

According to Narcotics Control Bureau, Nepalgunj, Chief, Police Inspector Bir Bahadur Thapa, effective information system, strict security check and establishment of the branch office were among the factors discouraging drug abuse in the district.

Open border between Nepal and India poses challenge for the control of cross-border drug smuggling.

Brown sugar, corex and nitrazepam tablets are among the banned drugs that enter Nepal from India while marijuana and cannabis are supplied to India from Nepal.

Security agencies in both the countries have increased border surveillance and the results have been positive, according to Inspector Thapa.

However, controlling drug smuggling is challenging as perpetrators employ new methods. They hide contraband in their privy parts, mouth and in other body parts.

Though drug smuggling in large quantity has been reported less, illegal transportation in small scale continues.

In the first six months of the current fiscal, the District Police Office, Banke took action against 163 drug abusers. There are seven rehabilitation centres in the district targeting drugs abusers.

