Banke’s Mahendra Multiple Campus part-time lecturers halt classes seeking contract

Nepalgunj, February 7

Regular classes in Mahendra Multiple Campus of Nepalgunj sub-metropolis, Banke, have been affected due to protest staged by its part-time lecturers.

Lecturers of science stream of the campus have been protesting for the past 12 days demanding that all part-time faculties working for the past 14 years should be hired on contract basis.

They had submitted a memorandum to the campus chief informing about their demand on last December 12.

As their demand was not addressed for long, they had boycotted classes and submitted a letter drawing the attention of the campus chief towards the issue on January 26.

Classes got all the more affected after the contract-based and temporary teachers also boycotted classes expressing their moral support to the agitating lecturers.

“We’ve been working for nominal pay for the last 14 years, but the campus has not done anything to give us contract-based appointment, which is why we had to launch agitation,” said Sunil Adhikari, secretary of the struggle committee formed by the agitating lecturers to fight for their cause.

“It is academic exploitation by Tribhuvan University. So we will continue to protest until our legitimate demand is addressed,” said Adhikari.

