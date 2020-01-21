Rural municipality chair freed

Himalayan News Service

Bara, January 20

Bara’s Bishrampur Rural Municipality Chair Amirilal Raut, who was sent to jail in the third week of December for the death of a woman in a bike accident, was freed yesterday.

Raut was nabbed in connection with the implementation of Bara District Court’s verdict on 14 September 2006.

Hahiya Devi Tharuni, 65, was killed after a motorbike Raut was riding hit her at Simara bazaar along Birgunj-Pathlaiya road section on 10 February 2006.

Raut was freed by the court after he posted the bail amount earlier.

Police had nabbed Raut when the latter was a fugitive. Arrested Raut was sent to Birgunj Prison on December 22.

Earlier, the court had sentenced Raut to one month in prison and slapped a fine of Rs 2,000. He had posted bail but had not served time in jail.

Prasauni Area Police office had nabbed Raut saying that he was yet to complete his prison term. Police had arrested Raut from his home and sent him to the jail to execute the court decision.

In accordance with the law, Raut walked out of the prison after doing 29 days in jail.

Raut was elected to the post of rural municipality chair from the then Forum Democratic Party. His party has now merged with the Nepali Congress.

