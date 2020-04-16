Barekot RM to provide food relief produced locally

Dinesh Shrestha

JAJARKOT: Barekot Rural Municipality has decided to provide food relief produced locally to daily wagers affected by lockdown.

According to Chair of the rural municipality Mahendra Shah, the food management programme under the Disaster Management Fund provides Rs 150,000 to each ward which can be used for buying maize from other wards for distribution among those people who require it. A family of five, hence, will receive five pathi of maize, half a litre of oil, and 1 kg salt.

The ward looks to distribute sufficient ration for a month to about 850 families and to ensure that the village has the required 300 quintal of maize.

To avoid crowd, the rural municipality has decided to develop a schedule to distribute food to Ward 1 on Sunday, Ward 2 and 3 on Monday, 4 on Tuesday, 5 and 6 on Wednesday, 7 and 8 on Thursday and 9 on Friday, respectively.

