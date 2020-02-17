Be serious about humanity: Bagmati guv

Himalayan News Service

Hetauda, February 16

Bagmati Province Governor Bishnu Prasad Prasain today said that all should be serious for the cause of humanity.

Addressing the inauguration of the newly-built building of Manab Sewa Ashram in Hetauda, Prasain urged all and sundry to be serious for the cause of civilised society and humanity.

Noting that prosperity was possible only through civilised society, Prasain said all should take the responsibility of developing a civilised society.

“The essence of all religions is service to humanity. All the people, organisations and the government should pay attention to service of mankind,” he added.

Prasain announced he would provide Rs 5,100 from his salary every month to Manab Sewa Ashram. The ashram has been providing shelter to orphans, differently-abled, helpless and mentally challenged people.

The ashram constructed its building at Mayurdhap of Hetauda. Its central Chairman Ramji Adhikari said the ashram had spent Rs 60 million and it still needed Rs 10 million to give finishing touches to the building. As many as 145 needy and helpless people are taking shelter at the ashram.

