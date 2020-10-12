Besisahar-Chame road resumes

LAMJUNG, OCTOBER 11
Disrupted for months, the Besisahar-Chame road has now resumed after construction of a Bailey bridge over the Ghoptekhola in Taghring, Lamjung.
The only road linking Lamjung to Manang had been unusable after floods in the Ghoptekola and landslides swept away part of the road at Taghring. Ever since, a temporary measure had been put in place to facilitate movement of people.
Construction of a bailey bridge at the damaged road section had started about two months ago.
“The bridge was completed on Friday; movement of people and vehicles has resumed now,” said a resident of Marsyangdi Rural Municipality.
According to Dumre-Besisahar-Chame road project Chief Amit Kumar Shrestha, the Bailey bridge was built with the help of Damauli Division Road Office.
Construction of the 27.45 by 4.2 metre bridge cost Rs 3.2 million.
Nepali Army had built the 65km Besisahar-Chame road about eight years ago.
Feature image: File
A version of this article appears in print on October 12, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
