Ramji Rana

LAMJUNG: Besishahar Municipality has provided generic medicines for chronic illnesses, free of cost to those struggling for access to the medications.

The municipality has sent medicines to ward offices 2, 3, 4 and 5, respectively. Chief of the municipal health branch, Manoj Singh Bohora said that the municipality will collect medicines as per the recommended list and send sixteen essential medicines to fight ‘four chronic diseases’ including high blood pressure, diabetes, asthma and mental health issues, to the concerned ward office.

With an aim to make generic medicines available to everyone, Mayor Guman Singh Aryal said that the medicines were sent in coordination with the concerned ward offices and health institutions in the municipality.

A preliminary report by the municipality states that 543 households in the municipality are deprived of medicine, informed Meghendra Pokharel, program officer of the Municipality.

According to the Besishahar Municipality, names of those who can afford to buy food supplies for only about three months and earn less than Rs 15,000 per month have been included in the list.

