Bharatpur faces acute drinking water shortage

Chitwan, August 27
Bharatpur metropolis has been hit by acute shortage of drinking water.
Dislodgement of water supply pipes during road and drainage construction has been the biggest hurdle for distribution of drinking water. Lack of coordination among government agencies has also caused problems in the expansion of roads and construction of drainage structure.
Bharatpur drinking water board Chief Prajapati Dahal said dislodgement and breakdown of pipes that occurred mostly during construction, maintenance works had invited problems in drinking water supply.
“The lockdown enforced to contain the coronavirus has further aggravated the problem,” he said, adding, “There are limited human resources who look after the maintenance problems in the water supply system.”
“It is impossible for employees from far away to come to the office due to the lockdown restrictions. So, we are relying on limited staffers,” Dahal said.
“The board has prioritised the areas with broken pipes and disrupted water supply system,” he said. “At least four to five complaints related to water supply are being lodged daily. Obviously, it is impossible to carry out necessary maintenance in such a hard time.”
There are 16 plumbers under the Bharatpur and Krishnapur stations of the drinking water board.
Among them, only seven are mobilised in the field.
Water supply pipes have broken due to repair of most roads under Bharatpur metropolis and urban development mechanisms.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 28, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported a record-high 1,111 new cases of coronavirus infection on Thursday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 35,529. Of the newly infected persons, 334 are females while 777 are males. The new infections were confirmed after testing 12, Read More...
MADRID: Barcelona hasn’t given up on Lionel Messi just yet. A day after the Argentine great told the club he wants to leave, Barcelona said its restructuring project still revolves around the player. “We want to rebuild for the future together with the best player in history,” Ramon Plan Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 27 The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has sent a letter to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) to break the reported syndicate of international airline companies in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test being conducted on passengers they are Read More...
JAKARTA: Indonesia has received an injection of cash from the United Nation’s Green Climate Fund to help reduce carbon emissions and tackle forest fires at a time when the country has had to scale back spending in the area due to coronavirus budget pressures. The $103.8 million fund was granted Read More...
KATHMANDU: Eight more fatalities from coronavirus infection have been reported from across the country in the past 24 hours. Among the deceased are five females and three males, as per the Ministry of Health and Population's data. Among the deceased females are a 65-year-old from Lalitpur and Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu valley logged record high single-daily cases, yet again, on Thursday wherein over 300 cases were reported two days in a row in the valley. As many as 377 cases were reported in the three districts of the valley in the last 24 hours, as per the Ministry of Health and Populatio Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ministry of Health and Population, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus infection in Nepal. As of today, 647,881 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wherein 12,629 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours Read More...
KATHMANDU: Sharing videos of her father being mobbed, Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has requested Mumbai Police to provide protection to her and her family, while claiming there is threat to their lives. Chakraborty shared a couple of videos on Instagram on August 27 where her father is mobb Read More...