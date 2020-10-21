Bhattarai named JSP-N Federal Council chief

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 20

The Executive Committee of Janata Samajwadi Party-Nepal today named former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai the chief of the Federal Council, which is the top body of the party, above the Central Committee. The party amended its statute making the Central Committee answerable to Federal Council.

The committee decided to increase the number of Central Committee members from 701 to 801. The Federal Council, which earlier had 1,100 members, can have more members now, said JSP-N leader Rajendra Mahato.

The committee also allocated responsibilities to all 51 members besides delegating five senior leaders Co-chairpersons Mahantha Thakur, Upendra Yadav, senior leader Ashok Kumar Rai, Rajendra Mahato and Baburam Bhattarai to take decision on behalf of the Executive Committee in the absence of the Executive Committee’s meeting.

The committee decided to launch the Resham Chaudhary release campaign.

Chaudhary, convicted in the Kailali carnage case, is currently serving jail term as his appeal is sub-judice in Dipayal High Court. On 24 August 2015, seven security personnel, including SSP Laxman Neupane and a twoyear-old had lost their lives in Tikapur during a clash between Tharuhat agitators and security personnel.

Mahato said the party would prepare modes of protest programmes to secure Chaudhary’s release. According to the JSP-N, Chaudhary was falsely indicted in the case.

