Bhojpur District Hospital establishes 10-bed isolation ward

Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: Bhojpur District Hospital has established an isolation ward with 30 beds as a precautionary measure against coronavirus.

The isolation ward has prepared for the prevention of the spread of coronavirus that is spreading globally, informed Pabitra Shrestha, Chief doctor at District Hospital, Bhojpur.

Shrestha added that any suspected COVID-19 patients found from the various health desks established at the hospital and in various places of the district will be sent to the isolation ward for immediate treatment.

However, the hospital is lacking equipment needed for the test and the hospital administration has reported to the concerned bodies for the appropriation of the essential medicines and equipment.

“It is not possible to test patients properly without proper equipment and safety of the health worker,” Shrestha further added.

Meanwhile, Bhojpur Municipality has arranged water and soap in various locations of the municipality.

