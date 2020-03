Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: Italy Lions Club in coordination with Dingla Bhojpur Lions Club has provided newborn care materials and medical devices to District Hospital, Bhojpur.

Former Tourism Minister, Kripasur Sherpa handed over the materials amounting to the worth of Rs 3 million to Chief of District Hospital, Bhojpur, Dr Pabitra Shrestha.

Dr Shrestha informed that the materials and devices including radio-warmer, phototherapy machine would be useful for the newborn care.

