Bhojpur lawmaker in quarantine facility

Bhojpur, June 22

Lawmaker from Bhojpur Sudan Kiranti quarantined himself upon arrival in his home district from Kathmandu at Ram Prasad Rai Rural Municipality in Bhojpur.

Province 1 Assembly member Kiranti said he was staying in quarantine as per government regulation to prevent possible coronavirus infection. The government has made quarantine mandatory after one travels from one place to another.

“I have been staying in the quarantine established in Okhare of the rural municipality since Saturday,”

Kiranti said. He added that he had taken the initiative to resolve problems plaguing the quarantine facility.

He stressed that everyone had to strictly follow government regulation. “But the tendency to ignore the government regulation was on the rise,” he said.

Kiranti said initiatives were taken to manage quarantine sites established in the local level. “I am staying in quarantine though I tested negative for COVID-19 in Kathmandu,” he added.

Kiranti said the general people would face problems if the regulation was violated on various pretexts.

“The rule is equal for all. I have been observing people’s pain closely as I followed the government regulation.”

Kiranti added he had been holding discussion among people’s representatives, stakeholders and locals, among others, on maintaining social and physical distancing.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 23, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

