Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: Bhojpur Municipality has distributed relief materials to 2,546 families that were struggling to make the ends meet after the government imposed nationwide lockdown to curb COVID-19 infection.

The municipality identified the families that were hit hard as the lockdown came into force in all local levels, including daily wage earners, and provided each household with a relief package including a sack of rice, a packet of salt, and soap among others, informed Bhojpur Municipality.

According to the Chief Administration officer Ram Prasad Dhungel of the municipality, the most number of relief was distributed at Taksar in Bhojpur-12.

There are 12 local levels in the district.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook