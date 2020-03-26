Bhojpur Municipality to up quarantine capacity to 300 beds

NIROJ KOIRALA

BHOJPUR: Bhojpur Municipality is preparing to up the COVID-19 quarantine capacity to 300 beds from 100 beds that have already been established.

Bhojpur municipality had already established 100 beds for the quarantine of the COVID-19 patients — 60-bed quarantine site at Sumnima Polytechnic Institute at Deurali, Bhojpur Municipality-6 and 40-bed quarantine facility in Tourism Information Centre building in Taksar, Informed Bhojpur Chief District Officer (CDO) Basanta Raj Puri.

The quarantine site at Deurali was established with the technical support of the Nepal Army and financial support of Bhojpur Municipality.

However, with the infection spreading fast globally, the district has decided to increase the number of beds for quarantine in the municipality, CDO Puri added. He further said that corona-specific health desks have been established in almost every health post throughout the district.

According to the CDO, a 10-bed isolation ward has already been established in Bhojpur District Hospital to prevent and control the spread of coronavirus. Similarly, another 30-bed quarantine centre has been prepared in Shadananda Municipality.

Likewise, Arun Municipality has also prepared a 20-bed quarantine centre and five-bed isolation ward.

To face the possible COVID-19 infection, Bhojpur District Administration Office coordinated with Nepal Army, Armed Police Force and Nepal Police to establish quarantine site in the district headquarters, while the quarantine site and isolation wards in the local levels have been established in coordination with local levels, health organisations, and stakeholders.

The district has also been conducting various activities to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19.

