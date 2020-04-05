Bhojpur sets up COVID-19 helpline desk

Niroj Koirala

BHOJPUR: To address possible emergency situations in future and to respond to all queries related to the Coronavirus pandemic, a helpline number has been set up in Bhojpur’s Hatwagadhi Municipality.

The municipality’s dedicated helpline number 9852082100 can be accessed for prevention, control related information and to report coronavirus cases within the municipality.

In order to spread awareness about COVID-19 that has now globally affected over a million people, Hatwagadhi has also established a relief fund in view of the pandemic, said Prem Kumar Rai, Chairman of the Municipality.

“Representatives of the village have decided to deposit certain amount of their salary in the fund”, Rai added.

Nepal received three new cases on Saturday, including the first locally transmitted case, thus entering the second stage of the virus transmission.

