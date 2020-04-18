Bhulke village sealed after recent discovery of coronavirus cases

Shyam Rai

GAIGHAT: Bhulke village in Udayapur district has been sealed by local administration in the wake of recently discovered coronavirus positive cases in the area.

On Friday, 12 persons were reported to have contracted the infection in Triyuga Municipality-3. After this, stern measures have been adopted by the administration to curb the possible spread of the virus from the hotspot.

Police have rounded off the village, restricting any movement into and out of the area. If the movement of people is not barred, it might lead to additional infections, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Bir Bahadur Budha at Udayapur District Police Office.

Meanwhile, amidst fear of the infection, the area seems completely vacant.

