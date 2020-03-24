Bike keys snatched for violating lockdown orders in Pokhara

Bharat Koirala

Pokhara: After the Nepal government imposed the lockdowns to curb the spread of novel coronavirus, as many as 50 persons were booked for violating traffic norms in Pokhara today.

On the first day of lockdown, till noon today, Kaski Police have seized around 50 keys so far. Amid the lockdown orders, denizens who stepped out for non-essential travels were sent back home, informed Area Police Office, Kaski Inspector Santosh Roka.

”Only health personnel and patients are allowed to travel. Movement of vehicles are barred but essential travels will not be disrupted”, added Roka.

The government today decided to impose a nationwide lockdown for a week in an effort to control the spread of COVID-19. Nepal recorded its second case of coronavirus yesterday, who is currently under treatment.

