Biker killed in accident, Lamki bazaar tense

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Dhangadi, February 2

Tension ran high at Lamki bazaar of Lamkichuha Municipality in Kailali over the death of a man in a motorbike accident, today.

Mayaram Chanudhary, 22, was found dead along with the motorbike on the Lamki road section of the East-West Highway, Kailali, yesterday.

Locals halted vehicular movement at Lamki bazaar demanding that person(s) responsible for the accident be booked.

Eight police personnel were injured when irate locals pelted stones and bricks at the deployed security force trying to clear the road, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Dakshya Bahadur Basnet.

Police had fired a few rounds of tear gas canisters to bring the situation under control.

Though the road remains disrupted, the situation is under control, police said.

Preparations are under way to hold an-all party meeting to settle the issue at Kailali District Administration Office.

Police have seized an ambulance and nabbed its driver on the suspicion that it hit the bike. “Investigation into the incident is under way,” police said.

A version of this article appears in print on February 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

