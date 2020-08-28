THT Online

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s billionaire industrialist and a Member of Parliament Binod Chaudhary has tested positive for coronavirus infection.

Chaudhary, also the lawmaker from main opposition party Nepali Congress, shared the result of his test via a tweet this afternoon.

The president of Chaudhary Group (CG) informed that he tested positive for infection following the PCR test on Friday morning. Chaudhary, however, has yet to show any symptoms

He has isolated himself as per doctor’s advice and urged all those who came in close contact with him to take all possible precautions.

Dear friends and well wishers – I have tested positive for corona as per PCR test this morning! By the grace of god, so far I have no symptoms. However, I have isolated myself as per dr’s advise. Whoever came in contact with me pls take all possible precautions! regards — Binod Chaudhary (@BinodKChaudhary) August 28, 2020

