Biplav-led CPN, ANWA-R Seti/Mahakali bureau incharges held for possessing pistol

DHANGADHI: Central member of Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) led by Netra Bikram Chand (Biplav), also the party’s Seti/Mahakali bureau incharge, Om Prakash Pun has been arrested in possession of a homemade pistol in Kailali district.
Acting on a tip-off, a team of special force arrested Pun in possession of a pistol, on Wednesday morning, according to Kailali District Police Office. Likewise, All Nepal Women’s Association – Revolutionary’s Seti Mahakali bureau incharge Gaura Dhami was also arrested.
Spokesperson at the DPO, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pratik Bista informed that the duo were arrested from a road section in Beli, Dhangadhi Sub-metropolitan City-7 after the team of special force found a pistol and a round of bullet hidden in a bag.
POKHARA: Surya Nepal Pvt Ltd has contributed ten million rupees to COVID-19 fund set up by Gandaki Province, on Tuesday. On behalf of Surya Nepal Pvt Ltd, Gautam Yadav and Baburam Karki handed over the cheque amount to Chief Minister Prithvi Subba Gurung. "This support has boosted our morale i Read More...
DAMAULI: With the peaking monsoon, floods and landslips triggered by heavy downpour have caused massive destruction in Tanahun district in recent days. Landslips have swept away houses and taken multiple lives whereas floods which gushed into human settlement and arable lands have destroyed p Read More...
DAMAULI: As many as 162 persons have been infected with coronavirus in Tanahun district, so far. According to the District Health Office, 144 males and 18 females staying under quarantine upon arrival from foreign countries tested positive for the virus. DHO Chief Shankar Babu Adhikari said, â Read More...
LONDON:Â An underwhelmingÂ ChelseaÂ boosted their chances of a spot in next seasonâ€™s Champions League, overcoming a slow start to beat relegated Norwich City 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. Olivier Giroud scored with virtually the last touch of the first half asÂ ChelseaÂ consolidate Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 14 An engineer and a driver working for Melamchi Drinking Water Project have gone missing after the gate of the audit tunnel at Aambathan gave in to the pressure of water inside the tunnel this afternoon, sweeping away the duo along with the vehicle. Engineer Satish Goit of Dha Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 14 The Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) today appealed to industrialists and business people to clear bank dues if they are in a position to do so. Issuing a notice today, the umbrella organisation representing the private sector stated that the Read More...
Kathmandu, July 14 The Federation of Nepali Journalists has taken a serious objection to the Public Service Broadcasting Bill, recently registered by Ministry of Communication and Information Technology in the National Assembly. Issuing a press release, the umbrella organisation of journalists Read More...
Titles, medals unlikely for over 202 persons at a timeÂ KATHMANDU, JULY 14 The government has amended the Decorations Rules-2008 in a bid to free it from controversy while conferring honours, titles and medals to various persons. The new provisions have come into effect after its publication Read More...