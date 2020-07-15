Biplav-led CPN, ANWA-R Seti/Mahakali bureau incharges held for possessing pistol

Tekendra Deuba

DHANGADHI: Central member of Communist Party of Nepal (CPN) led by Netra Bikram Chand (Biplav), also the party’s Seti/Mahakali bureau incharge, Om Prakash Pun has been arrested in possession of a homemade pistol in Kailali district.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of special force arrested Pun in possession of a pistol, on Wednesday morning, according to Kailali District Police Office. Likewise, All Nepal Women’s Association – Revolutionary’s Seti Mahakali bureau incharge Gaura Dhami was also arrested.

Spokesperson at the DPO, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Pratik Bista informed that the duo were arrested from a road section in Beli, Dhangadhi Sub-metropolitan City-7 after the team of special force found a pistol and a round of bullet hidden in a bag.

